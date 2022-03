LUBBOCK, Texas – In the results of early voting (not including Election Day), challenger John Grace leads current office-holder Ann-Marie Carruth in the race for 72nd District Judge by a margin of 54% to 46%. Election Day results are expected to come in Tuesday evening.

The 72nd District covers both Lubbock and Crosby Counties.

Related Story: Gov. Abbott appoints Lubbock judge to 72nd Judicial District Court

For a combination of local and statewide results Click Here.