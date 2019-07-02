July 2nd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been an overcast day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the upper 80’s. Throughout this afternoon and this evening, we are watching for showers and thunderstorms to impact the region. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we will see the possibility for some gusty winds, small hail and localized heavy rainfall.

Then beginning tomorrow, the sun will come back out and temperatures will return to the low 90’s. That means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Despite sunshine returning, we will still watch for late evening and early morning storm chances through the beginning of the weekend, which means that if you plan to go watch the fireworks display this Thursday night, it is very important to make sure to also be watching out for stormy weather headed our way. Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors.