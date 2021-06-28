July First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Stop by the Buddy Holly Center during July’s First Friday Art Trail and experience Creative Spark! This 3-D exhibition by artists Carol Koenig and Jennifer Greer explores vast thematic spectrums using found and natural materials.

From 6PM – 9PM, enjoy a cash bar provided by Civic Lubbock, Inc. and free admission. Free mixed-media arts activities will be available for all ages in the education space. Creative Spark artists Carol and Jennifer will be in attendance during First Friday hours!

Friday, July 2, 2021

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE Admission

FREE Activities

Cash Bar

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, visit www.ffat.org.

(News release from City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)