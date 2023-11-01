LUBBOCK, Texas — Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, which was supposed to open in Lubbock back in 2017 is officially opening soon, the company confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Urban Air will be located at Quaker Avenue and 146th Street and will feature 50,000 square feet of attractions, according to a press release on its website.. Once open, Lubbockites can enjoy the park’s wall-to-wall trampoline arenas and runway, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses and more.

Image courtesy: Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Image courtesy: Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Additionally, the trampoline and adventure park will offer birthday parties for all ages, weekly events and open jump for all fitness levels, said the press release.

According to the press release, Urban Air has won many awards and accolades, making them a number one choice by families.