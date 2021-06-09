June 9, 2021 AM Weather

Happy Wednesday! It is going to be a hot hump day for the South Plains. Temperatures could potentially get into the triple digits by Wednesday afternoon. With extreme heat expected to last through the end of the week, it is important to remember to take all of your belongings with you when you exit your vehicle, including small children and pets. Make sure you are staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen, as well as trying to limit time outside during non peak heating hours. We will continue to see triple digit temperatures before cooling as the start of the weekend.