The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, June 3, 2022. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

June 3 sees the opening of a brand new exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery: Forms from Clay by artist Wayne Greene. Wayne is a ceramicist who excels in making a variety of goblets, pitchers, bowls, vases, and more.

“In nature, it takes several ecosystems evolving together to create a strong, vital, living environment. I am stimulated by nature’s visual vocabulary, and I often respond to it by creating texturally expressive and vibrantly colored forms. Additional elements provide variety and rhythm to produce unity. These art elements and design principles are always quietly my judge and support system in creating my compositions with clay.”

– Wayne Greene

Forms From Clay will be in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery from June 3 – July 24, 2022. Friday, June 3, 2022

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue FREE admission

Cash bar and refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

