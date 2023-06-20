LUBBOCK, Texas- Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and local community members share what this day means to them.

Community Activist Rose Wilson held up her morning newspaper with Juneteenth on the front page, reflecting on the hardships it took to get to this moment.

“It took two years,” Wilson said. “Forget the city, the county, and the state. Just think of what it is for a National Holiday, for people to be able to celebrate because somebody fought for it!”

