Texas Tech infielder Josh Jung has reached an agreement with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers will formally introduce the No. 8 overall pick at 4 p.m. on Wednesday during a media availability at Globe Life Park.

Jung has reportedly signed for less than his slot value.

No. 8 overall pick Josh Jung signs with @Rangers for $4.4 million (pick value = $5,176,900). Texas Tech 3B, one of best all-around hitters in @MLBDraft, underrated defender at hot corner. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 3, 2019

In his three seasons at Texas Tech, Jung hit .348 with 33 home runs and 181 runs batted in. He played in 191 games as a Red Raider and started every single one.