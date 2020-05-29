Junior College defensive end Josh Davies commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — 2020 Butler Community College defensive end Josh Davies has committed to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Committed. Thank you God. Ill see y'all soon!! 🕊. pic.twitter.com/qKvuxva8UX — Klassy King 🕊 (@JoshDaviesB_) May 29, 2020

At Butler C.C. last season, Davies compiled 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He is the No. 149 junior college (JUCO) prospect in his class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Davies chose Texas Tech over offers from Kansas State, Eastern Michigan, North Texas and other schools. As a member of the 2020 class, he will be able to take the field for the Red Raiders next season.

Davies stands at 6’4″ and weighs 232 pounds. He originally hails from Richmond, Texas, which is outside of Houston.