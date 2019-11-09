Junior League of Lubbock hosting 40th Annual Holiday Happening, Nov. 20-24





LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Junior League of Lubbock:



The Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) invites you to join them in shopping for a cause during the 40th Anniversary of Holiday Happening – ‘Tis the Season! November 20-24, 2019 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Tickets are now on sale for this five-day shopping event that kicks off the holiday season in Lubbock and the surrounding communities. This year features multiple shopping areas with over 125 merchants from around the country, silent auctions, a benefit drawing, and several traditional events such as Sneak Peek, Ladies’ Day, and Breakfast with Santa. Founded in 1979, Holiday Happening is an annual fundraiser of the JLL that raises money to give back to the community. Proceeds from this event are used to support the League’s signature community projects: Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and SPARK.

Market Hall Shopping: $10

Sneak Peek: $50

Ladies’ Day: $45

P.J.s and Pop-Tarts: $15 – $240

Friday Night Out: $25

Breakfast with Santa: $15 – $200

For ticket information or to purchase, call (806) 445-9637 or visit www.jllubbock.com.

Find unique gifts for everyone on your list and get the holiday festivities started at the 40th Annual Holiday Happening – ‘Tis the Season! Stay up-to-date with Holiday Happening events on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/.

Founded in 1934, the Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) is an organization comprised of over 600 women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information regarding the JLL, call (806) 794- 8874, visit our website www.jllubbock.com or find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jllubbock.

