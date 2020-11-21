Junior League of Lubbock hosting Holiday Movie Magic on Sunday, Nov. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Junior League of Lubbock:

The Junior League of Lubbock is excited to bring a new event to the South Plains this holiday season. Save the date for Holiday Movie Magic on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre located at 5101 Clovis Hwy.

This family-friendly event will feature three classic Christmas movie options and attendees can enjoy a throwback movie experience from the safety of their own vehicle. Join the Junior League of Lubbock for this one-of-a-kind night of Holiday Movie Magic while benefitting the League’s signature projects (South Plains Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and SPARK) and contributing to community assistance grants, scholarships, and other community needs.

For more information, please visit www.jllubbock.com. Stay up-to-date with this event on our Holiday Happening Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/.

