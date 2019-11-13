Junior League of Lubbock introduces South Plains Food2Kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Junior League of Lubbock:

Almost 15 years ago on a Monday morning, a Junior League of Lubbock member went to drop off something for her child when she saw a student going into an empty classroom. She followed the student quietly and found them going through lunchboxes and backpacks looking for food. She realized that the child had not had anything to eat since the Friday before, and felt compelled to do something.

Based on this experience and many others, the Junior League of Lubbock founded Food2Kids in 2006 to provide sacks of food to children who would otherwise go hungry over the weekend. As one student wrote in a thank you letter to the League, “I faced food insecurity for 11 years. This year my family has been doing better … food isn’t always there.” Teachers have reported that when students start bringing home sacks on Friday afternoons, their behavior improves in class.

In its first year, Food2Kids provided sacks to an average of 500 children per week across eight schools. As of February 2019, Food2Kids sent 1,992 sacks home with children each week in 24 schools. Although this means that Food2Kids grew an astonishing 298 percent over 13 years, the program still needs to more than double those numbers to be able to serve every Lubbock Independent School District (Lubbock ISD) elementary school, expand to middle and high schools, and serve children in other local school districts.

The Junior League of Lubbock’s vision was to continue the program to provide for those children in need and to help establish this program in area schools, even outside of Lubbock ISD. However, that growth has plateaued over the past few years due to budget limitations and volunteer capacity restrictions.

Kacee Taylor Hogg, a member of the Junior League of Lubbock, and her family have generously offered to adopt this program and have signed a contract with the Junior League of Lubbock to take over the ownership of the Food2Kids Program.

“I have been a chair of Food2Kids and involved in a League research committee to decide some next steps,” Hogg said. “So this project is something I’ve been passionate about for several years.”

To help South Plains Food2Kids get off the ground, the Junior League of Lubbock is providing the same amount of funding and volunteers for it’s first year as if it was operating the project. However, the operations for this year are already under the leadership of South Plains Food2Kids. Hogg and her family have provided a building and supplemental funding for marketing and growth. The funding provided by the Junior League of Lubbock will gradually decrease over the next five years as the newly formed non-profit begins to raise funds and grow to better meet the need in the South Plains region.

The above plan was presented to the Junior League of Lubbock’s membership in spring 2019. Membership voted to release the project to the newly formed South Plains Food2Kids organization.

“When thinking about the future of the Food2Kids program, the League understood that in order for it to grow and serve more children, it needed to transition out of the Junior League of Lubbock’s oversight,” Leslie Collins, Junior League of Lubbock Community Impact Vice President and a former Food2Kids chair said. “When Kacee and her family stepped forward, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief. I have no doubt this is the right move for Food2Kids, and can’t wait to see it grow under Kacee’s leadership.”

South Plains Food2Kids already has begun expanding by partnering with Ropes ISD and looks forward to continuing to grow to meet the need of students all across the South Plains.

For more information, visit https://www.jllubbock.com/projects/f2k/ or @southplainsfood2kids on Facebook or @spfood2kids on Instagram

