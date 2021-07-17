Junior Rodeo Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo in Levelland, July 22-25

Levelland will host the JRCA Finals Rodeo from July 22 to 25 at the Mallet Arena & Event Center.

Levelland will host the JRCA Finals Rodeo from July 22 to 25 at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. Rodeo performances will start both July 23 and 24 at 9 am in the morning and are free to the public. Church service will be on July 25 at 9:30 am and awards will be beginning at 9:45 am on July 25.

The Junior Rodeo Cowboys Association (JRCA) is a non-profit organization serving the rodeo interests of youth, ages 3-19, from across the Texas Panhandle, Northwest Texas, and Western Oklahoma. Organized in 1998, the JRCA has enjoyed steady growth and now boasts around 200 members. Since its inception, the JRCA Mission Statement has remained the same:

To promote the sport of rodeo among children and youth up to the age of 19 years.

To target children and youth in the above said area who are already participating in youth rodeo to some extent and to target those children and youth who are not participating but would have a desire to do so.

To promote a Christian and family atmosphere.

To promote and foster friendly competition in various rodeo events.

To foster professionalism among families and participants in and out of the rodeo arena.

To create an environment of encouragement for each participant

To create opportunities for notoriety and recognition for those participants who achieve excellence in their individual events.

To prepare participants to ascend to the next level of the rodeo industry (College Rodeo, Professional Rodeo, etc.).

Members compete in traditional rodeo events in 6 different age groups for both girls and boys, 10 regular season rodeos plus the 2 performance finals.

The JRCA will culminate each season with the Championship Awards Ceremony. Due to the generous support of our sponsors, the hard work and dedication of our members will be recognized as thousands of dollars’ worth of saddles, buckles and other prizes will be awarded. Every final contestant will be recognized and receive prizes.

As a sponsor, you will be supporting one of the premier youth rodeo associations in the heart of the “rodeo country”. Members of the JRCA come from Lubbock, TX on the southwest to Oklahoma City on the northeast and from Ft. Worth, TX on the southeast to The Oklahoma Panhandle on the northwest. If you would like to target potential customers in this area, give the JRCA a shot with your advertising dollars and help support a great bunch of kids in the process.

