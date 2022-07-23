The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the JRCA Finals Rodeo from July 28 to 31 at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. Rodeo performances will start both July 29 and 30 at 9am in the morning and are free to the public. Church service will be on July 31 at 9:30 am and awards will be beginning at 9:45 am on July 31.

The Junior Rodeo Cowboys Association (JRCA) is a non-profit organization serving the rodeo interests of youth, ages 3-19, from across the Texas Panhandle, Northwest Texas, and Western Oklahoma. Organized in 1998, the JRCA has enjoyed steady growth and now boasts around 200 members. Since its inception, the JRCA Mission Statement has remained the same:

To promote the sport of rodeo among children and youth up to the age of 19 years.

To target children and youth in the above said area who are already participating in youth rodeo to some extent and to target those children and youth who are not participating but would have a desire to do so.

To promote a Christian and family atmosphere.

To promote and foster friendly competition in various rodeo events.

To foster professionalism among families and participants in and out of the rodeo arena.

To create an environment of encouragement for each participant

To create opportunities for notoriety and recognition for those participants who achieve excellence in their individual events.

To prepare participants to ascend to the next level of the rodeo industry (College Rodeo, Professional Rodeo, etc.).

Members compete in traditional rodeo events in 6 different age groups for both girls and boys, 10 regular season rodeos plus the 2 performance finals

