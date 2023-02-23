LUBBOCK, Texas — Deliberation for the sentencing of Hollis Daniels has gone on for almost 12 hours, bringing in a long day for families and friends in the courtroom.

Many in the gallery were walking in and out of the courtroom to stretch their legs out and get a change of scenery. Daniels was seen reading a C.S Lewis book for several hours before getting escorted out of the courtroom.

So far, the jury has passed around 10 notes to the Judge asking to see an array of evidence.

They were in a separate room and have been able to communicate to the judge through hand-passed notes.

This morning they looked over a binder and folder and have asked to listen to phone calls made by Daniels while he was in jail, as well as transcripts from testimonies of when Daniels robbed a student.

Yesterday, they asked to see videos of Daniels with police officers, the gallery had to step out of the courtroom so the jury could deliberate with that. As well as a map of where the gun was stolen from.

In one note passed, it seems there has been a disagreement among the jurors on a prescription amount, so they requested testimony from a pharmacologist who previously took the stand.

The court was dismissed before 5:00 p.m. but will pick back up in the morning.