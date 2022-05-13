LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury found Joshua Gilder, 38, guilty of aggravated robbery. He was scheduled to be sentenced by a judge on June 23.

Prosecutors told the jury two men entered the Highway 87 Game Room in August 2017 and robbed it at gunpoint. The victim, prosecutors said, had a gun waved in her face, and it was all captured on video.

Prosecutors said his co-defendant, Christopher Payne, was caught and pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors also said Gilder directed the man with the gun, Payne, and the victim and instructed them what to do. The defense argued that Gilder never pointed a gun, and so this was just a theft case.

However, prosecutors in court said, “This defendant entered into that game room and committed aggravated robbery. Please hold him responsible.”

The jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Gilder guilty.