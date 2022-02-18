LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a jury found Pedro Erevia guilty of the 1997 murder of Steven Earl Johnson.

Erevia, along with 44-year-old Fabian Madrid, were arrested and charged with the murder in January 2021.

The trial began Monday with an opening statement by the prosecution. The defense declined to make an opening statement.

The prosecution argued Erevia shot and killed Johnson in front of his house on East Colgate Street on September 9, 1997.

A number of witnesses testified during the trial, including co-defendant Madrid, who said he was driving with Erevia when he shot Johnson.

During closing arguments, the defense questioned the credibility of a number of witnesses and said they only testified to get themselves out of trouble.

The jury will begin sentencing deliberations Tuesday.