Jury says not guilty: Abernathy man on trial for sexual abuse charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury ruled Friday that an Abernathy man is not guilty of sexually abusing an underage girl.

This was the first criminal trial in Lubbock that has been allowed in front of a jury since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Joe Salinas, 42, was accused in 2018 of sexually assaulting a minor, court documents indicated.

The court documents said the victim told a family member that Salinas had been “touching her body inappropriately,” and getting on top of her.

The family member, a witness on the stand, said the victim told her that Salinas would go into her room and ask her to perform sexual acts on him — he would also inappropriately touch her.

A nurse on the witness stand said the victim told her that Salinas would make her perform sexual acts on him and that he tried to rape her “basically everyday.”

The nurse said the examination of the victim did not show any acute injuries, but that’s normal and can still be indicative of sexual abuse.

In an interview with investigators that was presented to the jury, Salinas said he and the victim would wrestle but he did not sexually assault her.

Salinas said the minor did not want to live in the household anymore, so he told her the only way she could leave was if he was dead or in prison.

The case went to jury at 4:25 p.m. Friday. The verdict came in at 6:10 p.m.