LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day.

The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down.

“You do the crime, you gotta pay the price. We come back to encourage them to let them know that today [Christmas Day],” Patterson previously said.

TJ Patterson, family, friends and the Each-One-Reach-One organization always gets together on Christmas day to visit the inmates and bring them Christmas cheer.

“We go and just love on them, we go into each and every room, with just words of encouragement, they will get candy they will get probably socks, general hygiene that they could use. And then the goodies… which means you might have a cookie in it, or lollipop, and something like that,” Eddie Harris said.

Since the passing of Mr. TJ Patterson, this group will continue to carry on his legacy with traditions like this as Patterson always did his best even when he couldn’t.

“Even during COVID he at least tried to get out there and if he couldn’t get out of the car, he would still make sure that the inmates had a good Christmas. And he’s highly missed already. But his spirit is still here,” Harris said.

These volunteers will bring those goodie bags on Christmas Afternoon to the inmates at the Lubbock County Detention Center.