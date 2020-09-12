“Just never forget,” said Matt Dawson at 9/11 event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hundreds of people around the city of Lubbock attended events to that paid tribute to 9/11 victims.

Prosperity Bank, along with the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD, teamed up this year for the 18th Annual American Tribute Flag Field.

Volunteers from the bank, along with Lubbock Fire Rescue, UMC, EMS and DPS, put out 1000 flags at Kastman Park to pay tribute to the lives lost on that day.

Brandon Kidd, vice president of Commercial Lending at Prosperity Bank, said he had put up at least 50 flags and said it was all worth it.

“Getting dressed this morning, you just can’t help but think of the events that happened,” Kidd said, We get our here early, and it’s just kind of a timing thing with the attacks that happened that morning, September 11, 2001.”

Outside the county courthouse, the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Patriot’s Day Ceremony where they honored the fallen along with first responders and military.

Benny Guerrero, veteran and Commander for the VFW, said having events that commemorate those who have selflessly served are necessary.

“It’s been said that a hero truly dies when he is forgotten and we can’t allow our heroes to ever be forgotten,” Guerrero said, “So, today is their day. We honor those first responders, and we remember the families who lost their lives on that horrible day.”

Firefighter Matt Dawson, along with the family of Lieutenant Eric Hill and Officer Nick Reyna received a First Responder Citation from the VFW.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized like that, it’s very honorable,” said Dawson.

Dawson said it’s important to remember the men and women that fought to save and protect patrons on September 11th.

“Just never forget, never forget anything, they all sacrificed, and they all did a great job, so never forget them,” Dawson said.