LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Lubbock County Commissioners Court received an update on the county’s long-criticized records system Monday, local defense attorneys say many of the issues they first mentioned in August have not improved.

“It’s the exact same as it was six months ago,” criminal defense attorney and clinical instructor at the Texas Tech School of Law Dwight McDonald said. “It’s been almost a year. It shouldn’t take a year to fix.”

“Not much has changed. I kind of just stopped complaining and started dealing with the way it works. Just trying to keep my head down,” said local attorney Ben Garcia, who led a presentation of the issues with McDonald in front of the commissioners in October.

“I’m still feeling the same frustrations,” President of the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association Matt Morrow said. “We’re having to have motions from judges saying, ‘hey, we’re not getting these things that we need. We’re now having to order you to turn these over things that we’ve never had to do in the past.’ We’re not seeing a lot of improvements like we need to.”

Continued complaints

These contentions began when Lubbock County began a software conversion for the technology they use to facilitate court records in August 2021. That began a long process of switching decades of data into a new system created by Tyler Technologies and purchased by Lubbock County for about $10 million. This is the portal that attorneys use to obtain police reports, witness statements, body camera footage, and other evidence necessary to their clients’ cases.

Attorneys point to issues with access and integration in the new software, switched from KeyCorp to a $10 million Tyler Technologies contract, that are slowing their clients’ cases, costing taxpayers money on lengthened jail stays, and ultimately delaying the administration of justice.

They point to multiple main issues with the system: a lack of an active jail roster, poor search functionality, unintuitive formatting, and a delayed discovery process.

“I was just looking for a client. Unless you have the actual case number, it pulls up every client with that name and it doesn’t distinguish. You have to go through all of those,” McDonald said. He explained he relies on two emails per day from the Lubbock Public Defenders Office which list the people who were arrested and released the prior day.

“Texas criminal procedure law requires that discovery be provided to an attorney in a criminal case as soon as possible. And it’s just not happening,” Morrow said. “That’s the big thing – we’re not getting things that we have to have that are really not hard to get: police reports, witness statements, body cam videos, things that are really very easy to get turned over that we’ve not had issues getting before. The other big frustrating thing that I’m seeing as well, is that the way it’s presented to us or when it is given to us, it’s not in a very intuitive kind of format. It looks very confusing, things aren’t labeled, sometimes there’s duplicate files that have been given. And so really, it makes it really redundant. And the final issue… [we] no longer have discovery items. [We] might have had a body cam, or a police report, and now they’re not showing up, and now they don’t know where it is. And that’s not just frustrating, but concerning and dangerous when it comes to someone’s liberty.”

County promising progress

On Monday, Lubbock County Information Technology Services Director Isaac Badu presented to commissioners the first update on the system since March.

He explained the jail roster system has been improved by providing updates every 30 minutes, as opposed to the previous system that updated every 12 hours. The rosters are now provided in both Excel and PDDF formats.

“There is still some integration work left,” Badu said. “There are continual product improvements like version upgrades and product enhancements, working on Munis and getting that upgraded, we have a plan to do an Odyssey upgrade as well. These will continue for the life of these products.”

He said out of the 2,400 work orders his department has received requesting support with the new system, they have completed about 90 percent of them and have 235 outstanding.

Commissioner Seay asked Badu about the complaints his office continues to receive.

“On a weekly basis, I get a complaint about the portals that the attorneys use. What’s going on with that and why are they consistently complaining that they can’t use the portal correctly?,” Seay asked.

“I’m not sure exactly why,” Badu said. “One of the reasons was that it ‘times out’ every ten minutes. We’ve increased that to 30 minutes… that was done even when I was giving that March update. I’m not sure what is happening there.”

Badu also addressed McDonald’s concern about search functionality.

“I think some of the complaints [were] they could not search without knowing the full name of a person. That’s a training thing,” Badu said. “If I’m searching for John Smith, I can do ‘J-O’ with a star, and then ‘S-M-I’ with a star, and it will search for any name that has those parameters to it. If you know part of the name, you don’t have to know the entire spelling. You’re just going to get everybody with that kind of name, and you have to filter your search down.”

Commissioners also asked whether the jail roster search function will soon include pictures, such as mugshots next to inmate names.

“Not at the moment,” Badu said. “As we develop and grow, we will get other pieces in there to make it work better.”

“Here’s my question for Mr. Badu,” McDonald said. “You have more folks in [the IT office] than you do people prosecuting in Lubbock County. And you still can’t get information out of that system. Yet we continue to pour more money into it.”

In October, Mr. McDonald and Mr. Garcia requested a working group of attorneys to assist the county in resolving the issues. They say that group was never formed.

County Judge Curtis Parrish on Monday acknowledged the timeline and remained optimistic about the progress they have made so far.

“I know it’s a long and tedious process, but I’m very pleased with where we are at,” Judge Parrish said. “More than 90 percent of our work orders have already been taken care of. We’re already seen upgrades that are coming into the system. We’re seeing upgrades into the jail roster, into all aspects of what we are using through Odyssey, through Munis. We’ll continue to get updates periodically from our it department and how they are working with Tyler technologies to make sure our conversion runs as smoothly as possible.”

Meanwhile, lawyers stress that this should not just be a concern for lawyers, but for all residents of Lubbock County.

“It’s not just frustrating, but concerning and dangerous when it comes to someone’s liberty being at stake,” Morrow said. “I feel like Lubbock took a big step backwards. And if they’ve taken a couple of baby steps, I don’t think they should get pats on the back for taking us back to where we were two years ago.”