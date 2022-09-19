The following is a press release from the Judge Aurora Chaides-Hernandez campaign:



LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Honorable Judge Aurora Chaides-Hernandez will announce her candidacy for re-election this Tuesday September 20, 2022 at noon at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo, 904 Broadway.

Judge Chaides-Hernandez is the first and longest serving Hispanic/Latinx to hold judicial office in Lubbock County. She was initially elected in 1994 and has continuously served the residents of Lubbock County for 28 years in that position.

Judge Chaides-Hernández is a triple graduate of Texas Tech University with degrees in law, nursing (summa cum laude) and human development and family studies (summa cum laude) and a double distinguished alumni for TTU. She has been selected as Judge of the Year and Hispana of the Year (Inspiradora).



Judge Chaides-Hernandez has received local, state and national recognition while serving the citizens of Lubbock County. She was just recently recognized In 2022 by the National Association of Counties along with her fellow justice brethren, “for an effective government program that strengthens the Services for residents of Lubbock County”.

Judge Chaides-Hernandez has served on numerous boards and committees. She currently serves as a director for the Justices of the Peace and Constable Association of Texas (JCPA) District 2, which is the largest association of elected officials in Texas. Her area covers 28 counties. She is the chair of the Combest Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center, which serves the underserved population of Lubbock.

Judge Chaides-Hernandez was the first and only justice of the peace officiating weddings for the LGBTQIA+ in Lubbock County and the surrounding area in 2015.



She has been married for 38 years to former city councilman and desert storm/desert shield veteran Victor Hernandez. They have four children (all Lubbock High International Baccalaureate Graduates). They have 5 grandkids and are parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

(Press release from the Judge Aurora Chaides-Hernandez campaign)