LITTLEFIELD, Texas– Even after a man was arrested and charged with D’Kota Tiller’s death, his family said justice would never be served.

Tiller was shot and killed back in January and Calvin Wormly, 20, was arrested for his murder on Friday by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to Lamb County Jail on Saturday, according to authorities.

Leah Tiller Banner, D’Kota’s aunt told EverythingLubbock.com her nephew was a hard worker who loved his daughter very much. Banner said Tiller’s daughter, Lillian, was in the backseat of the car when the shooting happened.

According to Banner, Lillian has a greater fear of loud noises after the shooting and believes she has no memory of the shooting. She also said Lillian wears a necklace with her dad’s picture.

Banner said she feels sad for Wormly’s family, but she is overcome with anger by what Wormly did her nephew.

Banner has full custody of Tiller’s daughter and wanted to thank the public for their prayers and well wishes. She said her and her family are taking the tragedy “day by day.”

