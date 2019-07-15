Justus Parker no longer on Texas Tech football team

ARLINGTON, Texas — Defensive back Justus Parker will not return for his senior season.

Head coach Matt Wells announcing at Big 12 Media Day that the NCAA suspended Parker for one season.

Matt Wells said Texas Tech DB Justus Parker has received a one-year NCAA suspension "and, being a senior, is no longer part of the team." "Justus had a good career. It's an unfortunate for him, but he's out." Parker was preseason all-Big 12 in '18 after big year in '17. — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) July 15, 2019

Wells did not specify the nature of the suspension.

As a sophomore, Parker was named All-Big 12 second team after racking up 42 tackles, four interceptions and forced four fumbles in his first year with the team.

Parker entered last season as preseason All-Big 12 selection and finished in junior campaign with 18 tackles and one sack.