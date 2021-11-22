1 juvenile shot and wounded, another arrested in Central Lubbock, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One juvenile was arrested for shooting another juvenile in Central Lubbock Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of 43rd Street. While en-route to the scene, officers were also told the 15-year-old male victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center in a private vehicle with moderate injuries.

According to the investigation, three juvenile males were at the location, and one of the 14-year-old males pulled out a handgun and shot the 15-year-old.

NEWS RELEASE (LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of 43rd Street, at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, November 19th, for reports of shots fired. While en-route to the scene, officers were also notified the victim, a 15 year-old male, was being transported to Covenant Medical Center via private vehicle with moderate injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears three juvenile males were at the location, when one of the males, a 14 year-old, produced a gun, shooting the 15 year-old victim.

The 14 year-old was taken into custody and was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is on-going.

(This is a news release by LPD)