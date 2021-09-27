Juvenile caught with gun at South Plains Fair, became ‘hostile’ when police took it

LUBBOCK, Texas – A juvenile was arrested and charged with three felonies Thursday after police said he brought a gun to the South Plains Fair.

He was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, harassment of a public servant and carrying a gun at a place where weapons are prohibited. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for resisting.

According to a police report, officers patrolling the fair saw a male walking by the carousel with a gun-like object in his jacket pocket. An officer approached him and determined it was a gun.

The juvenile began to resist, so an off-duty officer assisted until other officers could arrive to help.

The gun was then removed from his pocket, which police said made him more hostile.

According to the police report, officers attempted to use the “minimal force necessary” to handcuff the juvenile but had to be moved to the ground “for better control.”

While being taken to the front entrance, the juvenile continued resisting arrest.

He began to spit, first at a vehicle and then on an officer’s face. He continued to spit in a Lubbock police vehicle, so officers put a spit mask on him.

As of Thursday, the juvenile was taken and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.