LUBBOCK, Texas – Summer break is approaching, and as many families are preparing for summer plans, The Lubbock Police Department would like to remind families of the Juvenile Curfew.

“It begins at 11:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 a.m., and that’s for weeknights. There is a change on Friday and Saturday nights and the nights preceding school holidays, and it extends from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.,” said Lieutenant Brady Cross of the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD would like to remind parents that catching a late movie can still lead teenagers to receive citations if they are out past curfew.

“A parent cannot give their child permission to be in a public place after curfew hours,” said Lt. Cross. Parents can also get issued a citation for their children’s curfew violation.

The Lubbock Municipal court says they have seen an increase in Juvenile curfew cases this year.

“Of all the categories of Class C misdemeanors we see, juvenile curfew is the biggest percentage overwhelmingly of cases,” said Meryl Benham, Associate Judge for the Lubbock Municipal Court.

The court has programs in place for teenagers that receive curfew citations.

“We can sort of custom tailor that diversion program and what they need to do for that so that they can succeed but also avoid paying their citation and avoid a conviction on their record,” said Benham.