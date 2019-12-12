Juvenile dies after crash outside of Lamesa

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old died in a crash Wednesday morning just outside of Lamesa, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. The juvenile’s name was not released, but he was revealed to be from Lamesa.

According to DPS, the juvenile was southbound on FM 829 and Merl S. Larsen, 64, was northbound. The juvenile veered off the roadway and overcorrected, entering into the northbound lane.

The two vehicles then collided. DPS said both were wearing seatbelts.