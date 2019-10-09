Juvenile dies following accidental shooting in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile male who involved in an accidental shooting Tuesday evening had died from his injuries.



The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of County Road 6000.

According to a news release from LSO, deputies arrived on scene and located two juveniles.

One of the juveniles had been shot.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

LSO said the incident remains under investigation.

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

Related Story: One injured after accidental shooting in Lubbock County