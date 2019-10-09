Juvenile dies following accidental shooting in Lubbock County

Local News

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile male who involved in an accidental shooting Tuesday evening had died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of County Road 6000.

According to a news release from LSO, deputies arrived on scene and located two juveniles.

One of the juveniles had been shot.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

LSO said the incident remains under investigation.

  • (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)
  • (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

Related Story: One injured after accidental shooting in Lubbock County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar