LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation, following a shooting in east Lubbock that left two teenagers dead.

Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired at 10:49 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 10th Street on Wednesday, July 20th. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Elijah Trevino and 17-year-old Damion Garcia with gunshot injuries. Officers immediately rendered first aid to Trevino and Garcia.

Trevino and Garcia were transported by EMS to University Medical Center where both were pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it was discovered Trevino and Garcia, along with multiple other individuals, were taking part in an illegal gun transaction involving stolen firearms. It appears that during the transaction an altercation took place and multiple rounds were fired, with several subjects, who have since been identified, fleeing the scene.

Following the shooting, based off of initial information obtained, a joint operation between the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Anti-Gang Center prompted an attempted traffic stop on Thursday, July 28th, in the area of Broadway Avenue and Avenue Q at 3:24 p.m. However, the vehicle fled north on Avenue Q. A forcible stop was conducted near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q when the vehicle began to place citizens at risk.

Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into custody. Two juveniles were 16 and one was 15. Several illegal firearms were also recovered from the vehicle.

The adults arrested were:

Jaydee Diaz – 17 – Felony Warrant for Manufacture/Delivery of Penalty Group 1 (4-200 grams)

Marco Guerrero – 22 – Possession of Marijuana (less than two ounces) and six misdemeanor warrants

Kendrick Duvall – 18 – One misdemeanor warrant

After the pursuit, a 16-year-old associated with the individuals arrested, turned himself in to the Lubbock Police Department, at which point he was charged with Aggravated Robbery associated with the East 10th Street shooting.

Following yesterday’s developments and arrests, investigators can confidently say the East 10th Street shooting is related to criminal activity stemming from hybrid-gang involvement.

While all individuals involved in the shooting have been identified, the investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges.

