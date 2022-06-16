LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com obtained information Thursday on the arrest of a juvenile suspect who “matched the description” of someone wanted for the deadly shooting of Steven Colón, 39. Colón was fatally shot June 5 in the 1700 block of 25th Street.

Colón’s family said he was shot following an argument while working on cars next door to his father’s house. The shooter was one of three people who confronted Colón and then drove away after the shooting, according to Colón’s family.

Police have not confirmed the juvenile arrested on Monday was charged specifically in the Colón case. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for updates. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities on Monday afternoon located Darius Johnson Jr., 18, in Marlin and arrested him after he agreed to voluntarily go to the police station there. He was taken to the Falls County Jail on a murder charge.

(Image via Lubbock Police Department)

On Monday evening, Lubbock Police stopped a car at 66th Street and University Avenue.

Three persons were in the car, according to the police report. “… The description [for one of them] matched the description of an outstanding subject being sought out for a recent homicide.”

The police report then made specific mention of the Colón case. Police could smell marijuana, found an open container of alcohol, and found a handgun, according to the report.

An officer wrote in the report, “Myself, and other investigators on scene observed the front occupants to have their hands raised and visible almost immediately and for the duration of the incident. However, the same could not be said for [the one in the backseat], who was observed by several investigators reaching down even after several commands were given…”

The one in the backseat had the handgun, according to the report. The two persons in the front seat were charged with possession of marijuana.

