K-9 officer euthanized after attacking his handler in Floyd County Saturday

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – Angus, a K-9 officer assigned to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, was euthanized on Saturday after he attacked his handler and was shot.

According to a social media post by the agency, the deputy was trying to load up Angus when the dog turned on him.

The deputy had to exercise deadly force to get the dog off him.

The K-9 was taken to Mangold Memorial ER in Lockney by EMS, but was later rushed to Central Plains Animal Clinic in Plainview.

Due to the injuries sustained in the shooting, Angus was euthanized.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said it’s known why the dog turned on his handler.