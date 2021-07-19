K-LOVE Christmas brings holiday cheer to the Buddy Holly Hall in December

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The 2021 K-LOVE CHRISTMAS tour will be bringing holiday cheer to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on December 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. Awakening Events and the Awakening Foundation are excited to once again partner with K-LOVE Radio for their annual Christmas Tour.

After taking a year off during the Covid-19 Pandemic the tour returns to the road this December with a star-studded lineup including CASTING CROWNS, Mac Powell, CAIN, Dante Bowe and Jordan St. Cyr. Altrua Health-Share and Food for The Hungry will also be part of the tour as we work to have a positive impact both globally and locally.

“Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year,” said Director of Marketing Curtis Pinkerton. “It is an honor to partner with our dear friends at K-LOVE Radio, FH and Altrua Health-Share for this tour that is certain to bring joy and touch lives in all of the 13 cities we’re visiting.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $19.75 to $89.75 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available for purchase at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX toll free at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

