KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with an afternoon high of 81°. Winds S 5-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low near 54°.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 86°.

Talk about a roller coaster of temperatures! It could be worse, but this is still going to be quite a ride. Highs in the low-80s today, followed by a brief warm-up into the mid-80s tomorrow. A weak cold front moves through Sunday morning, keeping our afternoon highs in the upper-70s. By Monday, temperatures will quickly build into the upper-80s and low-90s and they’ll stay there through the end of the week.

Unfortunately, rain chances remain out of the forecast and we do not have any signals that the pattern will change through the forecast period. A strong ridge of high pressure over the western two-thirds of the U.S. will keep everyone dry and warm. Our only hope would be moisture overriding into our region from the tropics, but the likelihood of that happening remains very low at this time.

Hope you have a great afternoon, and enjoy the weekend ahead!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX