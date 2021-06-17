KAMC and KLBK celebrate Nexstar’s “National Founders Day of Caring” with volunteer work in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Nexstar employees on Thursday participated in Nexstar’s “Founder’s Day of Caring”– the anniversary of the media company’s founding in 1996.

According to Nexstar, journalists witnessed the impact local non-profit organizations and public services agencies had on the community.

Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook established the day to take place every year, during the third week of June, according to Nexstar.

“The idea is to enable our employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone,” Nexstar said in a statement.

The annual “Founder’s Day of Caring: for 2021 falls on Thursday, June 17.

In Lubbock, the KAMC and KLBK crews are volunteering with Children’s Home of Lubbock, Refuge Services, and The Ronald McDonald House.