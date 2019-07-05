KAMC and KLBK off-air on Saturday for tower work

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, KAMC and KLBK will be off the air for several hours for maintenance work on the tower at 7403 South University Avenue.

This outage might last into the afternoon hours. As soon as the work is complete, and the maintenance workers are out of harm’s way, we still put KAMC and KLBK back on the air.

If you are an antenna viewer, you will experience signal loss of both KAMC and KLBK during the maintenance project. Most cable TV providers will not be affected. EverythingLubbock.com will post an update when the work is complete.