Morning: Clear skies and warm temperatures to start the day. Morning low of 44°.

Afternoon: South wind and clear skies. High of 76°.

Overnight: Conditions stay warmer than average. Overnight low of 43°.

Lubbock is expecting warmer than average temperatures this afternoon with a high of 76° and clear skies to provide lots of sunshine. Those who are planning on going to the First Friday Art Trail or any other events happening around town this weekend a jacket will likely not be needed.

The warm conditions continue into the rest of this weekend. Warming up to a high temperature of 80° by Sunday. Forecast models predict that the afternoons could reach even warmer peaks by the middle of next week with highs close to 85.°