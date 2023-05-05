Today: Sunny and warm this afternoon with a Southwesterly wind . High of 89°.

Tonight: Clear skies for a full moon this evening. Low of 56°.

Tomorrow: Above average temperatures across the South Plains. High of 90°

Temperatures today are expected to be in the 80s and 90s across West Texas. A Southwest wind 10-20 mph will push out the clouds for clear skies today and tonight. The may Full moon is at it’s peak today. It is called the Sap moon because May is the traditional time of year for tree sap harvest.

Current forecast models indicate that today’s unseasonably warm temperatures will last through the weekend into early next week. Saturday expected to have some cloud cover during the day before clearing in the afternoon and evening. Sunday likely to have the warmest afternoon high this week with temperatures peaking in the mid 90s.