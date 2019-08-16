KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, August 16

This morning you can expect it to be as cool at 75° but this afternoon, temperatures will jump to 102°.

Here are a few of the top stories for your fabulous and very hot Friday:

1 person has suffered injuries in a car-pedestrian accident on I-27.

On Thursday night, Governor Greg Abbott pointed to Lubbock as evidence that an already existing red flag law can help prevent mass shootings.

The TEA has released the 2018-2019 grades for Lubbock’s campuses.

