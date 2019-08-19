keep klbk local

KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, August 19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning you can expect a warmer start of 74° with temperatures this afternoon being 102°. You will not need a jacket!

Here are a few of the top stories for your marvelous and very hot Monday:

On Saturday, LPD announced the three suspects being charged in the murder of Celestino Rodriguez.

A missing elderly woman has been found safe.

Snyder residents are upset after a surprise grave clean-up resulted in flowers being thrown away into a dumpster.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar