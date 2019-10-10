KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, October 10

Happy Thursday! I hope you are in the mood for a nice day ahead, temperatures will be warm but not too warm to where you would bake outside! Tune in to KAMC to find out your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your Thursday:

A popular Lubbock DJ was arrested and accused of indecency with a child.

A Lubbock teen died after an accidental shooting.

A Lubbock judge has issued a news media gag order regarding the case of Hollis Daniels, the man accused of murdering police officer.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.