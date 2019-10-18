KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, October 18

Woohoo, it’s Friday! Happy Friday! You will not need that jacket today but will you need an umbrella instead? Find out on KAMC right now!

Here are a few top stories for your day:

Chief’s Patrick Mahomes injured his knee during a game.

New information has been released about the police chase that happened on Wednesday.

Prior to Hocutt fine, Texas Tech told Big 12 there was no sportsmanship violation.

