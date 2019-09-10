KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 10

Good morning! You can expect nice and cooler temperatures as you head out this morning but be prepared for some isolated storms this afternoon, keep that umbrella handy! For the full forecast, tune in to KAMC right now!

Here are a few of the top stories for your terrific Tuesday:

Neighbors discuss the ATF raid that took place in their neighborhood last week.

DPS is requesting the help of the public in locating a Texas 10 most wanted fugitive out of Amarillo.

TTUHSC School of Medicine is launching a Middle School to Medical School.

TTUHSC School of Medicine is launching a Middle School to Medical School.