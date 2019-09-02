KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 2

Happy September and happy Labor Day! Your Labor Day forecast looks nice and sunny with temperatures being in the high 60’s this morning, nice and warm. Tune into KAMC to find out your full forecast!

Here are a few of the top stories for your Labor Day:

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the face Sunday night. No word on suspects.

Police still do not know the motive behind the Odessa/Midland shooting.

The 17-month-old victim of the shooting in Odessa has been discharged from UMC.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!