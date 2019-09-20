KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 20

Happy last Friday of Summer! Today is going to be a rather wet Friday as we are expecting some showers and storms throughout the day. We are expected to heat up to 88° today. Check out the full forecast on KAMC right now!

Here are a few of the top stories for your Friday!

On Wednesday, September 19, Texas Tech broke ground on a new vet school in Amarillo.

LPD has a new unit that will help them keep the South Plains fair grounds safe.

Puppies and dogs need love too! If you would like to take one on a puppy date, here’s all the information.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!

