KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 24

We are in for another day of warm muggy weather with afternoon storms. Tune in to KAMC right now for your full weather forecast.

Here are a few of the top stories for your Tuesday:

Former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas according to a police statement.

The Lubbock Medical Examiner’s Office was raided by Texas Department of Justice Monday morning.

New places coming to Lubbock, which one do you think you’ll visit first?

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!