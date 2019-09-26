KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 26

Happy Thursday, or as others may call it, Friday eve! Today will be full of sunshine and heat, with the lunchtime temps being around 85°. But, there may be rain later in the day. Tune into KAMC to find out the details.

Here are a few of the top stories for your Thursday:

A man has died after being struck by a car overnight.

The state will provide $33.5 million for seven miles of the proposed Loop 88.

LISD students in law programs interacted with law enforcement professionals while learning about the job and required training and education.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!