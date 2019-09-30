KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 30

The rain has cleared out and the temperatures are a little cooler on this last day of September. Find out the complete forecast right now on KAMC!

Here are a few of the top stories for your Monday:

Lubbock was ranked the fourth deadliest city for speeding.

An arrest was made over the weekend in a Lubbock murder.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a residence on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!