KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, September 4

Heading out this morning, you can expect a comfortable temperature of 68° with temperatures heating up nicely as the day goes on. The sun will be out to say hello all day! Catch the full forecast on KAMC right now!

Here are a few of the top stories for your wonderful Wednesday:

1 person was killed in a three vehicle wreck Tuesday evening.

Levelland honors the beloved dance teacher that was killed over the weekend.

Many West Texans are coming together to show love and support to Odessa-Midland in wake of the shooting that killed 7.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.