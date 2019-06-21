KAMC HD Morning Weather Webcast for June 21st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas – KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Today is the official start of summer! At 10:54 AM CDT today, spring will come to an end, although it hasn’t felt like spring for a while. We will be mainly dry and HOT for your Friday! Triple digit temperatures are expected across the region once again. Lubbock will top out at 101 today, with isolated rain chances increasing this afternoon. A few storms could develop east of the Lubbock metro, potentially bringing hail and damaging winds to some areas. Back out west, we will remain windy, dry and hot. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 to 20 MPH today. Combining these winds with the drier conditions will create hazardous fire conditions across Curry and Roosevelt counties in New Mexico! A Red Flag Warning has been issued for those two counties from Noon to 7 PM MDT. Postpone any outdoor burning that you may have planned for today.

TONIGHT: Any showers or storms that do develop will dissipate and exit our region before midnight. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop down into the lower 70s. The hub city will reach an overnight low around 73 degrees under mainly clear skies. Winds will remain breezy tonight, sustained out of the south between 12 and 18 MPH.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Our shower and storm chances will increase just a tad for Saturday. A trough will continue to dig into our region, bringing us another chance of strong to severe afternoon storms. The greatest potential for severe weather currently exists over northeastern portions of the area. Highs will cool off a little for Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the middle 90s, with a forecast high of 96 degrees for Lubbock. Winds will be a bit breezy for both Saturday and Sunday, ranging from 10 to 20 MPH out of the south-southwest. More severe storms will be possible to the east of Lubbock on Sunday, with highs remaining in the middle 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Near average conditions are expected to continue next week. Highs will range in the lower 90s, with an isolated chance of rain on Tuesday.

